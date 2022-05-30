“Little House on the Prairie”: Why Hersha Paradis “loved every Minute” of Her Character’s Deadly Fire Scene

Hersha Paradis joined the cast of “Little House on the Prairie” in the fourth season as Alice Garvey. Playing Jonathan’s wife (Merlin Olsen) and Andy’s mother (Patrick Labiorto), Paradis’ character was also a schoolteacher of Walnut Grove students. The show’s creator and star Michael Landon developed a traumatic storyline when Alice had to be cut from the series, which devastated fans, but Paradis enjoyed her final scene.

Merlin Olsen, Patrick Labiorto and Hersha Paradis from “Little House on the Prairie” | NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Season 6 “Can We Make Them Proud” stunned viewers of “Little House”

In the episode “May We Make Them Proud” of the sixth season of “Little House”, Albert Ingalls (Matthew Labiorto) became interested in smoking and tried it in the basement of a School for the Blind. Teachers Mary Ingalls Kendall (Melissa Sue Anderson) and her husband Adam (Linwood Boomer) lived at the school with their young son.

Albert incorrectly extinguishes the pipe he used, which causes a fire to engulf the building. Although local students and teachers can escape the growing hell, Mary and Adam’s baby stayed in its crib during the confusion. Alice hears the baby crying and goes to save the baby, but gets trapped in the flames. To save their lives from the fire, Alice seems to be trying to break the window using the child as a “battering ram”.

Unfortunately, her efforts were unsuccessful, and they died in the fire. Mary had a psychotic breakdown due to the tragedy, and Alice’s husband and son were deprived of grief.

The emotional episode remains one of the most shocking in the history of the Little House, and it is referenced to this day.