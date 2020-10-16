Little Hope focuses its new trailer on secrets

The anthology returns on October 30 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, with a new horror story full of mysteries. Little hope.

That’s what remains for the characters in Supermassive Games’ new play, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. The next anthology installment from the creators of Until Dawn and Man of Medan takes players to a mysterious and dangerous town. True to the idea that each of the titles embraces a new subgenre of horror, this production offers a fresh perspective. Bandai Namco has just released an unreleased trailer, this time focused on secrets and premonitions. You can see it in this news, below these lines.

In Little Hope, four college students and their teacher are locked in town. The survivors will face their fears and discover the horrible past of the village. As in the previous chapter, players will be able to enjoy the solo experience, but it is specially designed to share the experience thanks to the multiplayer mode. Each of the users will be forced to make decisions that can change the course of history, to the point that a second of doubt can mean the death of oneself or of any of the companions.

Supermassive Games has included all kinds of clues and rewards, as well as the possibility of finding a series of mysterious images, which will show possible future lines. Whether or not they are met will depend on the actions we take during the game.

On sale October 30 in various editions

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has been one of the products that has been delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic. Its launch was scheduled for summer, but it will finally be released on October 30, without further setbacks, on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Players will be able to access different editions in addition to the basic one. The limited one comes with Little Hope and Man of Medan, a TV map, two pins, and a metal box; the collector comes with everything else and a replica of Mary.



