Lithuania sells Bitcoin, Ethereum and Monero it seized

Transactions for Bitcoin, Ether and Monero, sold by the State Tax Inspectorate, took a day, as local news outlet Delphi reported. 6.4 million euros was transferred to the state budget from the revenue obtained here.

In the news, it was also stated that the institution seized these crypto coins in February. It is not yet known why crypto coins were seized.

To date, many states have seized a large number of cryptocurrencies as part of illegal activities. Recently, the United States announced that it has seized 70,000 BTC belonging to the darknet marketplace Silk Road. The value of these BTCs makes $ 1 billion 344 million at current prices. The amount of Bitcoins seized by the USA so far is around 250 thousand. Many of these have been sold through auctions.

On the other hand, Bulgaria seized 213,519 BTC from the organized crime organization as a result of an operation it organized in 2017. The value of these Bitcoins is also over $ 4 billion today, and the country’s Bitcoin asset is said to exceed gold reserves. The fate of Bitcoins is unknown.



