Litecoin price analysis: short term chart in LTC

Litecoin has been steady since the second week of January. The crypto currency has traded in the range of $ 119 to $ 131 in the last 24 hours.

What signals does short term price analysis give for Litecoin?

Litecoin: LTC / USDT

The price movement that follows a horizontal course after a hard downward movement is in the Harmonic Butterfly Pattern formation. If it breaks down the support zone that it formed at 121 level and closes the candle below, we can see a retreat to 98.40. If we break the horizontal resistance that we indicated in orange on our 4-hour chart and then see a price above 148, it will again enter an upward trend in the short term.