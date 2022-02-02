Litecoin (LTC) Inventor Surprised: This Meme Coin Is Awesome!

During an interview, Charlie Lee, the creator of the twenty-second-ranked cryptocurrency Litecoin (LTC) by market cap, said that the popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) is “great” and “quite fun.”

Support for Dogecoin from Litecoin creator Lee!

Charlie Lee, the creator of Litecoin (LTC), one of the old cryptocurrencies, conveyed his comments on the cryptocurrency space and especially the meme coin Dogecoin, which made its mark in the first months of 2021, in a recent Bloomberg interview. Lee claims that the biggest meme cryptocurrency is poised to bring many people into the field. Lee also praised Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk for bringing cryptocurrencies “to the mainstream.”

Dogecoin was released in December 2013 as a fork of the now obsolete Litecoin fork called “Lucky Coin”. Launched as a joke, the coin quickly gained popularity. The development that made DOGE, which closed the years 2013-2020 in a relatively quiet manner by coming to the agenda from time to time, jumped to the highest level of all time; The momentum gained by meme-stocks (eg GameStop) has also affected meme coins. It should be noted that Elon Musk also has a huge impact on price movements.

Lee has the most BTC

Lee, who sold his stash of Litecoin on the verge of collapse in early 2018 and faced insider trading accusations, says Bitcoin is now his largest holding. He refuses to invest in his own project because he wants to focus on the technical aspects of the project without worrying about how it will affect the price of the coin. Litecoin, one of the oldest altcoins, is a fork of Bitcoin.

LTC has recently resurfaced when it launched the Mimblewimble upgrade, which was first announced in 2019. The update allows users to improve their financial privacy by hiding their transaction information. Lee says that because the amount of each transaction is only visible to the sender and receiver, people can spend money without worrying about privacy issues. LTC is changing hands at $113.86, up 2.7 percent at the time of writing.