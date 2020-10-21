Litecoin (LTC) awoke from sleep via PayPal

The price of Litecoin (LTC) rose by 15 percent within hours after PayPal’s cryptocurrency announcement.

Litecoin was one of the cryptocurrencies that benefited most from PayPal’s announcement that it will launch cryptocurrency trading and custody services in the coming weeks.

PayPal had announced that 4 cryptocurrencies will be listed in the first place. These cryptocurrencies include Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) along with Bitcoin.

If the price of bitcoin showed a strong reaction to the news, the more effective increase was seen in Litecoin. Litecoin, one of the well-established coins of the crypto money market, experienced a 15 percent price increase from $ 46 to $ 53 after the announcement.

PayPal is known to have over 340 million active users worldwide. The fact that such a company starts offering cryptocurrency services means millions of users enter the cryptocurrency market. PayPal will not only offer cryptocurrency trading services, but will also allow trading with cryptocurrencies from 26 million sellers around the world in the future.

Bitcoin is being traded at $ 12,854 as of 20.10 TSI. At the same time, the price of Litecoin is $ 52.50.



