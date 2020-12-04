Litecoin (LTC) Alert to Altcoin Investors

As of November, the movement of Bitcoin (BTC) and the crypto money sector has been the “lifeline” for Litecoin, which has been quiet for a long time. Litecoin price managed to rise from the 50 dollar band to the 90 dollar band. However, the famous analyst Qiao Wang warned the altcoin investors who have just entered the market against Litecoin.

Heavy Litecoin criticism from Wang

Wang emphasized that Litecoin is a “direct attack on Bitcoin”, especially addressing new investors. So what exactly lies behind Wang’s comments? Litecoin, developed by Charlie Lee, was actually seen as a complement to Bitcoin. In many statements he made, Lee personally emphasized that LTC is “the silver of the gold of Bitcoin”. The main goal of Lee’s launch of LTC was to close the gap created by the limited BTC transaction capacity faster and with more transactions.

To newcomers: LTC is a direct attack on BTC. LTC is not faster than BTC. It’s not silver to BTC’s gold. It’s not BTC’s testnet. BTC’s testnet is BTC’s testnet. It’s OK to trade this garbage I’m all for making money. But there’s nothing to be proud of. — Qiao Wang (@QwQiao) December 4, 2020

LTC is not faster than BTC

However, Wang stated that this is not true and LTC is not faster than BTC. Stating that this is not “the silver of the gold of Bitcoin”, Wang literally balled LTC. Implying that LTC does not have any extra features, Wang stated that it would not be a problem to “buy and sell this useless coin” as long as money is made.

In a statement he made in 2019, Charlie Lee emphasized that LTC blocks are 4 times faster than BTC blocks. Still, Charlie Lee sells all his LTCs from the top in the continuation of the 2017 rally, shattering all trust in the network. Although Litecoin made a rapid entry into 2020, it lost 75% of its hash rate in 2019 and caused an alarm.

Mike Novogratz, one of the former directors of Goldman Sachs and now known as a Bitcoin bull, tweeted that Wang endorsed.

It is seen that Novogratz, who describes Wang as a “smart man”, was replied with many positive tweets.



