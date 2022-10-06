Listen to the “stripped down” cover of the Japanese breakfast on the song “The Story” by Brandi Carlisle.

Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) shared a cover of Brandy Carlisle’s slow-burning track “The Story“. Listen to the song below.

“The Story” was originally released by Carlisle in 2017 as part of her self-titled album. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign by clothing brand The North Face at Electric Lady Studios in New York.

“It’s a little scary because there are a lot of belts, which is usually not for me,” Zauner told WWD about the track. “I wanted to create a stripped-down version that would rely more on an acoustic guitar, a really beautiful string arrangement and a strong vocal performance.”

She added: “Fortunately, I had the opportunity to record it at Electric Lady Studios in New York. I feel like the key to really recording these arrangements well is to perform them — it really helps if you’re performing in a very high-quality studio with a really talented engineer.”

“It was great to perform the iconic ballad ‘The Story,'” The Japanese Breakfast shared in a separate statement. “I think the song conveys so well the depth of human perseverance and the spirit of travel. We wanted our performance to be sparse and acoustic. A beautiful arrangement for strings, written by Craig Hendrix and performed by our violinist Molly Germer and Quartet 121, takes you to the mountains.”

Zauner returned to the stage last weekend, opening for Yeah Yeah Yeahs on Saturday (October 1) at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.