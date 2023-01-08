We Are Scientists have shared what they call their “funkiest tune” — listen to the new song “Settled Accounts” below.

The duo — Keith Murray and Chris Kane — will release a new album “Lobes” this month. The band’s eighth studio album, which follows last year’s LP “Huffy”, is released on January 20, 2023. The first single from the album “Operation Error” was released back in September.

Speaking about the new single, Murray said: “It’s nice that everything has closed down. A grumpy old Whale would claim that funk is the only true musical genre. And here we are, with our funkiest tune yet.”

When I was younger and a more brazen guy, I was incredibly firm in my beliefs,” he added. “Everything I liked was not just “nice”, but “categorically good”, the people I hung out with were not just “funny people”, but “the best gang”, the ideas I subscribed to were not just “interesting”, but “fundamentally correct”. These days I’m just less confident about everything.”

Listen to the “Settled Accounts” below.

Discussing the new album in a statement, Murray added: “Lobes is the name of the black sphere flakes invented by Chris Kane (don’t ask). Obviously, the record has nothing to do with breakfast, but I liked the associations that this word evokes with cerebral biology, a reference to science fiction and a sense of something both human and completely incomprehensible.

“The word “lobes” makes me think of David Cronenberg’s body horror movies, as well as the chatty comedies about Whit Stillman’s manners. I really like the reaction it causes in people: everyone knows the word “lobes”, but for some reason the need to define it constantly scares them, or angers them, or makes them laugh, or makes them tell me to “shut up”. ” What a wonderful reaction to such a soft word. That’s pretty fun to say, too. Shares”.

After the release of the album, We Are Sciences will play many concerts in the UK and Europe, including a show at the newly renovated KOKO Hall in London on March 3.

Find the full list of ‘Show Lobes’ tour dates below.

FEBRUARY 2022

19 – Manchester, Gorilla

20 – Belfast, Limelight 2

21 – Dublin, Whelan’s

23 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

24 – Newcastle, Northumbria Uni

25 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

26 – Bristol, Thekla

28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

MARCH 2022

1 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

2 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

3 – London, KOKO

26 – Paris, Le Petit Bain

27 – Maastricht, Muziekgieterij

28 – Antwerp, Kavka

30 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

31 – Cologne, Luxor

APRIL 2022

2 – Hamburg, Knust

3 – Berlin, Hole44

4 – Leipzig, WERK 2

5 – Nuremberg, Z-Bau

7 – Prague, Futurum

8 – Bratislava – Nová Cvernovka

9 – Vienna, Flex

11 – Munich, Hansa 39

12 – Wiesbaden, Schlachthof (Kesselhaus)

14 – Lille, L’Aéronef Club