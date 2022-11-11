Listen to Taeyong’s latest solo release from NCT “Fine”

The track is currently available for listening on the idol’s official Soundcloud account.

NCT member Taeyong released his latest solo single “Fine” through his official Soundcloud account.

“I feel like I’m broken/I’m living on nothing,” the NCT leader sings in a heartfelt ballad. “Fine” contains lyrics written by Taeyong himself, as well as written in collaboration with the idol. It is noteworthy that the track titles in SoundCloud indicate that the new release is a demo, which potentially hints that the official version of “Fine” will be released sometime in the future.

“Fine” is Taeyong’s latest solo musical endeavor this year. Before this release, Taeyong, along with another NCT member Mark, contributed to the Street Man Fighter tracklist with the song “LIT”. The idols were one of two K-pop artists who contributed to the project, the second of them was the production division of Stray Kids 3RACHA.

In April, Taeyong released “Love Theory”, his new solo single featuring rapper Wonstein. In the single released as part of SM Entertainment’s digital music project “SM Station”, both artists participated in the songwriting and production process of the track.

A month before the release of “Love Theory”, Taeyong also teamed up with Suran for her latest single “Diamonds”. In the song, which is a cut from Suran’s mini-album “Flyin’ Part 1”, Taeyong is a co-writer and co-producer.

In addition to his solo projects, Taeyong, along with his bandmates NCT 127, released the long-awaited single “2 Baddies” in September. The single became the title track of the NCT division’s album of the same name and became the band’s first record in almost a year.