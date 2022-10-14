Listen to Madison Beer’s 60s-inspired single “Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)”

Madison Beer has released her new single “Showed Me (How I Fell In Love With You)” — watch the video for the track below.

“Showed Me” premiered yesterday (October 13) on BBC Radio 1, and today the clip debuted on MTV. This song is the latest from Bir’s upcoming project, which is a follow-up to her 2021 debut “Life Support”.

The track, inspired by the 60s, is a sample of The Turtles with an accompanying music video in which Beer performs in the image of a femme fatale who manages to beat a Playboy poker player in the images of Laquan Smith, Balenciaga and Gucci Tom Ford.

“Writing and creating the video for ‘Showed Me’ was a really unique experience,” Beer said. “This song is a sample of The Turtles’ song ‘You Showed Me’. I’ve never used sampling or interpolation in a song before, but I’m always looking for new ways to experiment in the studio and pay homage to the classic sounds and melodies I loved. growing up. This song is the perfect culmination of it all.”

“Showed Me” followed “Dangerous”, released in August and became Bir’s first new music in 2022. In an interview with NME, she called it “definitely the most personal song I’ve ever written.”

“I was inspired to write a song by something I didn’t know yet,” she explained, adding that while previous “breakup songs” like “Selfish” or “Reckless” were loaded with “digs at whoever I was.” writing about it”, “Dangerous” was driven by a different mindset.

She continued: “I wanted to write this from where I was, where there is no anger, no resentment, no regret; it’s just really a reflection, an absence and a little bit of memories.

“It was really difficult, as I had to be very honest with myself, but I felt ready to bring this new perspective.”

Speaking about her upcoming project, she said, “Right now there are a few [songs] that fit, and a few that don’t fit, and I just need to figure out how to mix them. But we are definitely getting closer to the finish line.”