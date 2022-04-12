Listen to Kim Kardashian’s Wild Theory About How She Knew Kylie Jenner Was Going To Have a Boy Before Her Son Was Born

On the nose! Kim Kardashian predicted the gender of Kylie Jenner’s second child before the birth of her boy in February.

“I know what you have,” the 41—year-old “Selfish” writer told then-pregnant creator Kylie Skene, 24, on Thursday, April 14, on an episode of The Kardashians. “Because now I can see [your] stomach.”

While Jenner noted in the confession that she “kept the floor” to herself, her sister said: “I think it’s a boy.”

Kardashian, who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West, explained: “You’ve lost weight this time. You’re prettier than last time. Like, girls take beauty to give it to themselves. The boys, like, know what’s going on, and they just let you be a little prettier.”

Previously, Kardashian predicted that a young mother would become a graduate of Life of Kylie. “We used to say: “Season 17, Kylie has a baby.” And we all looked at each other and said, “Oh, shit! It just happened,” the creator of KKW Beauty said during an event in June 2018, four months after Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi, who is now 4 years old.

Although a few days later the reality TV star told her Instagram followers that her son’s name was Wolf, the baby no longer bears this nickname.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the Los Angeles native explained in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share, because I see a Wolf everywhere all the time.”

Jenner and the 30-year-old rapper, who started dating in 2017, have yet to reveal the newborn’s new name. The couple also hid their boy’s face, showing only his arms and legs in social media uploads.

Former E! the personality, however, openly talked about “struggling” to accept his changing body.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said in a March video on Instagram Story. “I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying it, because… for other moms who are going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier to other people and put pressure on us. but it wasn’t easy for me either. It was hard. I didn’t even think I’d live to see this workout today, but I’m here and I feel better.”