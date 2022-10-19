Listen to Jimmy Eat World’s Hypnotic New Single “Place Your Debts”.

Jimmy Eat World shared their new single “Place Your Debts” — you can listen to the track below.

The song, self-produced by the band, follows the June four-part single “Something Loud” and its subsequent acoustic arrangement, which was released in September.

The song “Place Your Debts” was written by Jimmy Eat World in collaboration with Clark Baechle (The Faint) and Denver Dalley (Desaparecidos). The ‘debt’ you accumulate is the time you spend avoiding work in order to get to know yourself,” the band’s frontman Jim Adkins explained in a statement.

“You buy the ending every time you start something, and the cost is determined by how carefully you pay attention to your personal condition,” he added.

Today (October 19), a video for “Place Your Debts” also arrived, which you can watch below.

The video, directed by Adkins in the title role, was filmed in the UK, USA and Europe during the band’s recent tour.

“This is a series of many, many versions of my singing on camera,” explained the frontman. “Despite the fact that each picture is different in terms of background, I am framed as close as possible to the same composition on each of them.

“It’s a concept you can’t find. You just have to be aware and constantly look for interesting places.”

Jimmy Eat World will resume touring next week in the US — you can see their upcoming dates below and find the remaining tickets here.

October

22 – When We Were Young, Las Vegas, NV

23 – When We Were Young, Las Vegas, NV

28 – Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

29 – When We Were Young, Las Vegas, NV

December

3 – Audacy Beach Festival, Fort Lauderdale, FL

7 – DC101-derland, Washington, D.C.

8 – ALT 104.5 Friendsgiving, Philadelphia, PA