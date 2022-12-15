Listen to FLO’s Triumphant New Single “Losing You”.

FLO shared the new single “Losing You” — check it out below.

The R&B track is a heartfelt ode to coming back strong after breaking up with a partner who doesn’t pull their weight. This is the first new single by the female group since the release of their EP “The Lead” in July, which features the viral hit “Cardboard Box”.

Watch the song and its accompanying music video below.

Last week, the women’s group was announced as the winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023, following a competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives. The award, formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, is awarded to British artists who have not yet reached the top 20 of the official album charts or had more than one top 20 in the official singles chart as of October 31, 2022.

They also made the long list of the BBC Sound of 2023 poll along with artists such as Burns, Archive, Fred Again… And Dylan. The winner of the annual prize will be announced in January.

FLO also appeared on NME’s year-end lists. “The Lead” was included in the list of the 20 best EP and mixtapes of the year, and “Cardboard Box” was ranked 32nd in the list of the 50 best songs of 2022.

“If there were ever any doubts about the current state of British R&B, the country’s next best female band quickly dispelled those suspicions in 2022 with their brilliant debut single,” NME’s Holly Geraty said of “Cardboard Box.” “The flawlessly synchronized and perfectly balanced track about ending toxic relationships, the harmony of a London trio and satin-smooth melodies served as a brilliant return to the golden age of female empowerment of the early noughties (see: Destiny’s Child and Sugababes). Such a flow is not an accident.