Listen to Dylan’s poignant new track “Blue”.

Dylan shared her new single “Blue” — you can listen to the song below.

The rising star, real name Natasha Woods, is preparing to release her new mixtape “The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn”, which is due to be released on October 28 on Island Records.

Speaking about “Blue,” which you can hear in the video below, Dylan said in a statement: “I wrote “Blue” for Christmas last year. It was born out of the clarity that comes after you have pulled away from the situation.

“When someone leaves your life, you go through a certain period of grief, the last stage gets stuck between holding on and moving forward.

“Blue” is the moment when you think that you want them back, and that you will never feel that way about anyone again.”

Dylan also announced details about the February 2023 tour in support of “The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn”, tickets for which will go on sale at 10:00 on October 21 from here.

You can see the dates of Dylan’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour below (new dates are in bold).

October

30 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds (SOLD)

31 – SWG3, Glasgow (SOLD)

November

2 – Student Union, Newcastle (SOLD)

4 – Gorilla, Manchester (SOLD)

5 – O2 Academy 2, Birmingham (SOLD)

6 – Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD)

7 – COCO, London (SOLD)

9 – Fleece, Bristol (SOLD)

10 – Patterns, Brighton (SOLD)

February 2023

4 – Opium Rooms, Dublin

6 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

7 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

8 – Academy 2, Liverpool

9t – NX, Newcastle

13. Salvation Rooms, Nottingham.

15 – O2 Institute, Birmingham.

16 – Epic, Norwich

17 – Chalk, Brighton

18 – SWX, Bristol

20 — O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

21 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London