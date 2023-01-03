Janelle Monae started the year 2023 by sharing a snippet of a new song, possibly titled “Float” — check out the teaser below.

The singer and actress, who most recently appeared in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, released her latest album “Dirty Computer” in 2018.

Confirming to NME that new music is on the way, the singer celebrated the new year by sharing footage from the studio with unreleased music.

“20twentyFREE,” read the caption to the post along with the hashtag “#float.”

Watch the post and listen to a fragment of the new song below.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

When asked by NME if we will hear new music in the near future, Monae replied: “In fact, you will hear! You will get new music because now I have a clone. This clone makes all my music, and I have another clone to play. I’m not going to tell you whether I am or not. They’re in the studio right now!

Monae continued, “I just feel so humbled and super, super blessed to be doing something. Doing something like that, you don’t take it lightly.”

Back in 2021, Monae shared the song Stronger from the soundtrack to the Netflix show We The People, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. She then released a protest song, “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout),” named after a social movement founded by Kimberle Crenshaw that “drew attention to black women who died at the hands of the US police.” The track was also performed by David Byrne in his live show American Utopia.

In 2020, the singer released her first new music in two years with the song “Turntables”, which will be included in an upcoming documentary about voter suppression.