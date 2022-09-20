Listen: Stray Kids I.N Gifts fans with an emotional cover of Kwon Jin Ah’s “Consolation”

On September 21, at midnight Korean time, I.N released the last part of the ongoing Stray Kids SKZ-RECORD series, which features original songs and covers not included in the band’s official albums or singles.

As his new contribution to SKZ-RECORD I.N shared a wonderful rendition of Kwon Jin Ah’s ballad “Consolation” (from the soundtrack to the 2019 drama “Melo is My Nature”).

Since the Korean name “Consolation” is best translated as “comfort”, I.N also wrote on Stray Kids’ official Instagram account after the release: “STAY is my consolation.”

Check out the new I.N “Consolation” rendition below!