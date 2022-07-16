List of Yu-Gi-Oh Fillers: Which episodes to skip

Here’s a complete Yu-Gi-Oh filler list featuring every episode of the anime series viewers can skip without missing any important plotlines. Yu-Gi-Oh is the brainchild of late, great manga artist Kazuki Takahashi and follows the adventures of a teenage boy named Yugi Muto whose life is changed after solving an ancient puzzle known as the Millennium Puzzle. The act causes Yugi to be possessed by the spirit of an ancient gambler who takes over the teen’s body whenever he or his friends are in danger by challenging their tormentors to play dangerous, magical games.

Takashi’s Yu-Gi-Oh manga made its debut in 1996 and kick-started one of the most successful media franchises of all time – spawning movies, novels and a popular trading card game. The manga has also been adapted into an anime not once, but twice. The first was a 27-episode show produced by Toei Animation that’s referred to by the fandom as Yu-Gi-Oh! Season 0 and originally aired in 1998. The second, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters was helmed by Studio Gallop and ran for five seasons and 224 episodes in the early 2000s.

Related: Yu-Gi-Oh’s Original Manga Wasn’t About Its Card Game At All

While the Toei Animation and Studio Gallop versions are separate adaptations, many Yu-Gi-Oh! viewers recommend watching them both. Like a lot of anime shows, they both have quite a few filler episodes that aren’t considered essential viewing. As reported by Anime Filler List, around 30% of episodes in the Toei adaptation are filler while Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters has a slightly higher rating of 40%. Read on for a full Yu-Gi-Oh filler list of episodes from both adaptations, according to Anime Filler List.

Yu-Gi-Oh Anime Filler Episodes To Skip

Toei Animation’s Yu-Gi-Oh! (1998)

“Theft! Rare Watch Battle” (Ep. 4)“The Four Game Masters Finally Stir” (Ep. 8)“A Lucky Foe Calls Out – The Invincible Legend” (Ep. 12)“Eerie Woman!! Unable to Transform” (Ep. 15)“Breadth’s Change – Crisis of the White Robe” (Ep. 16)“A Last Minute Match – The Invited Model” (Ep. 17)“The Grand Melee!! Popularity Contest” (Ep. 19)“Come Out!! The Strongest and Final Trump Card” (Ep. 20)

Studio Gallop’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (2000-2004)

“Evil Spirit of the Ring” (Ep. 13)“Shining Friendship” (Ep. 25)“Best of Friends Best of Duelists, Part 1” (Ep. 33)“The Wrath of Rebecca” (Ep. 41)“Ties of Friendship” (Ep. 42)“Legendary Heroes, Part 1” (Ep. 43)“Legendary Heroes, Part 2” (Ep. 44)“Legendary Heroes, Part 3” (Ep. 45)“The Rescue” (Ep. 74)“Lights, Camera, Duel!” (Ep. 80)“A Virtual Nightmare!” (Ep. 98)“Isolated in Cyberspace, Part 1” (Ep. 99)“Isolated in Cyberspace, Part 2” (Ep. 100)“Isolated in Cyberspace, Part 3” (Ep. 101)“Freeze Play, Part 1” (Ep. 102)“Freeze Play, Part 2” (Ep. 103)“Courtroom Chaos, Part 1” (Ep. 104)“Courtroom Chaos, Part 2” (Ep. 105)“Mechanical Mayhem, Part 1” (Ep. 106)“Mechanical Mayhem, Part 2” (Ep. 107)“Settling the Score, Part 1” (Ep. 108)“Settling the Score, Part 2” (Ep. 109)“Noah’s Secret” (Ep. 110)“Merger of the Big Five, Part 1” (Ep. 111)“Merger of the Big Five, Part 2” (Ep. 112)“Merger of the Big Five, Part 3” (Ep. 113)“Brothers in Arms, Part 1” (Ep. 114)“Brothers in Arms, Part 2” (Ep. 115)“Brothers in Arms, Part 3” (Ep. 116)“Noah’s Final Threat, Part 1” (Ep. 117)“Noah’s Final Threat, Part 2” (Ep. 118)“So Close Yet So Far” (Ep. 119)“Burying the Past, Part 1” (Ep. 120)“Burying the Past, Part 2” (Ep. 121)“Battle for the Bronze, Part 2” (Ep. 136)“Looking Back and Moving Ahead” (Ep. 144)“A New Evil, Part 1” (Ep. 145)“A New Evil, Part 2” (Ep. 146)“Legend of the Dragons” (Ep. 147)“The Creator Returns” (Ep. 148)“Deja Duel!, Part 1” (Ep. 149)“Deja Duel!, Part 2” (Ep. 150)“An Unexpected Enemy” (Ep. 151)“My Freaky Valentine, Part 1” (Ep. 152)“My Freaky Valentine, Part 2” (Ep. 153)“My Freaky Valentine, Part 3” (Ep. 154)“The Challenge” (Ep. 155)“Fate of the Pharaoh, Part 1” (Ep. 156)“Fate of the Pharaoh, Part 2” (Ep. 157)“Fate of the Pharaoh, Part 3” (Ep. 158)“Trial by Stone” (Ep. 159)“On the Wrong Track, Part 1” (Ep. 160)“On the Wrong Track, Part 2” (Ep. 161)“On the Wrong Track, Part 3” (Ep. 162)“Self Destruction” (Ep. 163)“Reliving the Past” (Ep. 164)“Deck of Armor” (Ep. 165)“Flight of Fear, Part 1” (Ep. 166)“Flight of Fear, Part 2” (Ep. 167)“Paradise Found” (Ep. 168)“Fighting for a Friend, Part 1” (Ep. 169)“Fighting for a Friend, Part 2” (Ep. 170)“Fighting for a Friend, Part 3” (Ep. 171)“Fighting for a Friend, Part 4” (Ep. 172)“Fighting for a Friend, Part 5” (Ep. 173)“Grappling with a Guardian, Part 1” (Ep. 174)“Grappling With a Guardian, Part 2” (Ep. 175)“Grappling With a Guardian, Part 3” (Ep. 176)“A Duel With Dartz!, Part 1” (Ep. 177)“A Duel With Dartz!, Part 2” (Ep. 178)“A Duel With Dartz!, Part 3” (Ep. 179)“A Duel With Dartz!, Part 4” (Ep. 180)“A Duel With Dartz!, Part 5” (Ep. 181)“A Duel With Dartz!, Part 6” (Ep. 182)“Rise of the Great Beast, Part 1” (Ep. 183)“Rise of the Great Beast, Part 2” (Ep. 184)“Unwanted Guest, Part 1” (Ep. 185)“Unwanted Guest, Part 2” (Ep. 186)“Let the Games Begin!, Part 1” (Ep. 187)“Let the Games Begin!, Part 2” (Ep. 188)“Child’s Play” (Ep. 189)“Down in Flames, Part 1” (Ep. 190)“Down in Flames, Part 2” (Ep. 191)“A Brawl in a Small Town, Part 1” (Ep. 192)“A Brawl in a Small Town, Part 2” (Ep. 193)“One Step Ahead, Part 1” (Ep. 194)“One Step Ahead, Part 2” (Ep. 195)“Sinister Secrets, Part 1” (Ep. 196)“Sinister Secrets, Part 2” (Ep. 197)“Sinister Secrets, Part 3” (Ep. 198)

Viewers won’t miss anything vital by skipping over the episodes on the Yu-Gi-Oh filler list above, but that said, some of these “filler” outings and arcs can make for an enjoyable watch. As noted by CBR, both the “Waking The Dragons” arc (which happens over episodes 145 to 184) and the “KC Grand Championship” arc (episodes 185 to 198) are both pretty good even if they’re not very important to the overall plot of the anime.

One big complaint readers of Kazuki Takahashi’s original Yu-Gi-Oh manga series have is that neither of its anime adaptations is particularly faithful to the source material. Many fans live in hope that a more accurate adaptation of Yu-Gi-Oh will be made one day, but at least there’s a brand-new Yu-Gi-Oh anime spin-off series – titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!! – to look forward to in the meantime.