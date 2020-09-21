List of Top 2020 Emmy Award Winners

Yesterday the Emmy Awards were presented for the best of television, in an unusual ceremony led by Jimmy Kimmel. This is the list of the main winners, among which the series “Watchmen” and “Schitt’s Creek” stand out:

Best Drama Series.- “Succession” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series.- Julia Garner, “Ozark” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Best Director of a Drama Series.- Andrij Parekh, “Succession” (Episode: “Hunting”) (HBO)

Best Screenplay in a Drama Series.- Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episode: “This Is Not for Tears”) (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series.- Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series.- Jeremy Strong, “Succession” (HBO)

Best Competition Program.- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Best Series or Movie of Limited Distribution.- “Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America ”(FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Limited Series or Movie – Maria Schrader, “Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Screenplay in a Limited Series or Movie – Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, “Watchmen” (Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”) (HBO)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Regina King, “Watchmen” (HBO)

Best Variety Series.- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Best Comedy Series.- “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.- Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.- Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Best Directing in a Comedy Series.- Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”) (Pop TV)

Best Script in a Comedy Series.- Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Episode: “Happy Ending”) (Pop TV)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series.- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series.- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)



