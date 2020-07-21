List of the 10 most pirated movies of the week (20/07/2020)

This Monday (20), TorrentFreak updated the list of the most pirated films of the week. Unlike the previous edition, which had several new features, this time there are only two new titles in the ranking, which continues with Greydhoung in the lead, followed by The Old Guard in 2nd position and Palm Springs, closing the podium.

One of the unpublished productions in the top 10 is The Silencing (5th position), which, as well as several other features launched since the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, debuted only in streaming services, staying out of the currently closed movie theaters, as measure to avoid agglomerations and contain the spread of covid-19.

Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis, the film follows a hunter involved in a dangerous cat and mouse game with the police sheriff as she tries to track down a criminal who may have been involved in the kidnapping of his daughter years ago.

The other film that appears in the ranking for the first time is Ghosts of War (9th position). Also recently released on digital platforms, the feature shows a group of American soldiers dealing with supernatural experiences at the end of World War II, during their stay in a French castle, previously occupied by Nazi leaders.

While the two new titles reach the top positions, two other productions leave their ranks among the most popular attractions in torrent download services. They are You Should Have Left and Archive, which occupied the 9th and 10th positions, respectively, in the previous disclosure.

Before checking out the new ranking of the 10 most pirated films of the week, we emphasize that TecMundo does not agree with the illegal download of any content, being favorable to access only through conventional platforms.

10. Irresistible

9. Ghosts of War

8. SCOOBY! O Filme

7. The Outpost

6. Relic

5. The Silencing

4. Hamilton

3. Palm Springs

2. The Old Guard

1. Greyhound



