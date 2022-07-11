List of terminals: where else have you seen actors

July 1, 2022, marked the arrival of Prime Video’s original series The Terminal List, a dramatic crime thriller starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a former Navy SEAL who must figure out who planned an attack on his squadron and doll out the requisite revenge. Thanks to its stellar international cast that also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, JD Pardo, Christina Vidal, and more, the show has already earned rave reviews.

For those on the fence about whether to watch The Terminal List or not, perhaps a refresher on the superb cast’s most recognizable movie and TV projects will help them make up their mind.

Chris Pratt – Jurassic World Trilogy (2015-2022)

Returning to TV for the first time since his comedic turn as Andy Dwyer in the workplace sitcom Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt’s superstar wattage really lit up around 2014 when he was cast as Peter Quill in the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, considering he’s taken center stage in the multi-billion dollar Jurassic World trilogy, including the now-playing Jurassic World Dominion, Pratt’s role as Owen Grady is likely his most recognizable.

In the most recent entry, Pratt reprises the role of Grady, the moral and sympathetic animal behaviorist who continues raising Maisie in secret while taking care of Blue’s baby dinosaur Beta. Balancing his macho and heroic demeanor with a tender and sensitive side, Pratt continues to prove he has bona fide movie star qualities and can carry massive blockbusters on his back.

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians (2019)

In The Terminal List, Constance Wu plays Katie Buraneck, an experienced war reporter for Voltstream News. While many will recall Wu’s lovable turn as Jessica Huang in over 100 episodes of the ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat, most will recall her delightfully charming leading turn in the global hit 2010s romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

Crazy Rich Asians tells the story of Rachel Chu (Wu), a hopeless New York romantic who falls for the dashing Nick Young (Henry Golding), a supremely wealthy businessman from Singapore who claims he comes from modest means. But when Rachel falls head over heels and learns Nick’s secret, a tearfully joyous celebration takes place that is sure to uplift all who watch it. Comedy, drama, romance, and now action, it appears Wu can do it all.

Taylor Kitsch – Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch plays Ben Edwards in The Terminal List, a CIA operative and James’ former Navy SEAL teammate. Despite appearing in such big-budget bombs as Battleship and John Carter, most will recognize Kitsch for his 68-episode arc as Tim Riggins on the hit TV sports drama Friday Night Lights.

Friday Night Lights follows the Texas high school football team The Panthers, for which Riggins plays a halfback/fullback who loves football, hard-partying, and staying in the moment at all times. A boozing womanizer dealing with parental abandonment, Riggins gave Kitsch a lot of rich material to work with and hone his acting craft.

Riley Keough – Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

In The Terminal List, Riley Keough plays James’ wife, Lauren Reece. While many will recall seeing the eldest granddaughter of Elvis Presley from her 13-episode arc on The Girlfriend Experience, her most visible role to date came via Capable in the critically adored Mad Max: Fury Road, one of the most beloved apocalyptic movies of the 2010s.

Often hailed as one of the greatest action movies of all time for its relentless onslaught of kinetic motion, Fury Road finds Mad Max (Tom Hardy) joining forces with Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to evade a hyper-violent caravan of road warriors. As one of the five wives of chief villain Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne), Keough stands out as Capable, a woman who escapes bondage and helps Nux (Nicholas Hoult) resist Joe.

Jeanne Tripplehorn – Criminal Minds (2012-2014)

Jeanne Tripplehorn plays Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley on The Terminal List. A TV mainstay since her recurring role on HBO’s Big Love, Tripplehorn’s most substantial role came via Alex Blake in the popular CBS crime drama Criminal Minds.

Criminal Minds tacks the most skilled criminal profilers who use their expertise to stop bad guys before they commit their next crime. As Blake, Tripplehorn stood out as the brilliant linguistics expert whose traumatic incident at the end of season 9 led to her departure. A true pro who exudes commanding professionalism, casting Tripplehorn as the Secretary of Defense is quite inspired.

Jai Courtney – The Suicide Squad (2021)

Australian actor Jai Courtney portrays hedge fund manager Steve Horn in The Terminal List, doing so fresh off his stint as Captain Boomerang in The Suicide Squad. Courtney has also portrayed the iconic Jack McClane in A Good Day to Die Hard and Kyle Reese in Terminator Genisys.

But it’s Courtney’s standout turn as George Harkness aka Captain Boomerang in both Suicide Squad (2016, 2021) movies that are bound to be recognized by fans of the mega-popular DC comic book movies. The sardonic master thief who wields explosive trick boomerangs even took down Navy SEALs before, making Courtney ideal for The Terminal List.

Jared Shaw – The Tomorrow War (2021)

In The Terminal List, Jared Shaw plays Alpha Platoon member Boozer Vickers. A relative newcomer, Chris Pratt must have enjoyed working with Shaw on the Amazon Original Movie The Tomorrow War, in which Shaw played the role of Tank in his only feature film credit to date.

The Tomorrow War is a high-concept sci-fi war movie in which a group of military experts and ordinary citizens travel to the future to fight a war with aliens. As Tank, Shaw helps join the resistance and keep the remaining population on Earth safe from a hostile extraterrestrial takeover.

JD Pardo – Mayans M.C. (2018-2022)

Seasoned TV actor JD Pardo plays Tony Layun, an FBI special agent in The Terminal List. While some will recall seeing Pardo play Jack Toretto in F9: The Fast Saga, most will remember his 40-episode lead role as EZ Reyes on the FX crime series Mayans M.C.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff follows Reyes, an ex-con who does his best to rehab his image and climb the ranks as a dangerous member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club on the California-Mexico border. Pardo absolutely owns the role of EZ, a commanding presence caught between the loyalties to his family and his motorcycle gang.

Christina Vidal – Training Day (2017)

In The Terminal List, Christina Vidal plays Tony Layun’s partner Mac Wilson in the Fugitive Task Force. Thanks to her law enforcement role as the robbery-homicide detective Valeria Chavez on CBS’ adaptation of Training Day, Vidal is well suited for the part.

While many will also recall seeing Vidal as SGT. Denise Wade in the recent Netflix thriller The Guilty, her 10-episode arc on the cable network TV show likely drew more eyeballs at the time. The story follows the corrupt LAPD officer Frank Rourke (Bill Paxton) and his rookie charge Kyle Craig (Justin Cornwell) as he gives him an eye-opening lesson about the crime life on the streets.

LaMonica Garrett – DC’s Arrowverse (2018-2020)

LaMonica Garrett plays Seal Team 7 Commander Bill Cox on The Terminal List, doing so fresh off his recurring role on the acclaimed western series 1883. However, considering how Garrett portrayed Mar Novu aka The Monitor (and Anti-Monitor) across the Arroweverse on Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow, it has to be his most visible role to date.

Reprising the role several times across multiple CW TV shows, The Monitor sometimes allies and sometimes antagonizes the DC superheroes, yet always stands out due to his towering presence and Malthusian powers. As such, seeing him cast as Seal Team Commander Bill Box is no surprise at all.

