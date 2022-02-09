List Of Most Powerful Android Phones Brings Snapdragon 8 At The Top

Snapdragon 8: This week, those responsible for AnTuTu, one of the main evaluation tools for cell phones, released the list with the models that achieved the highest performance in the last month of January. In this range, unsurprisingly, the ranking was dominated by Qualcomm and its lines of processors — especially the iQOO 9 Pro, equipped with the newcomer Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which secured first place.

Both powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor, along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO 9 had no trouble reaching the marks of 1,020,974 and 1,020,156 points, respectively. Ahead is the Realme GT 2 Pro, with a similar setup and a score of 1,000,641.

Fierce on the podium, the competition begins to spread out from the fourth position — although all models up to the seventh place have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 as a processor. The last three places on the list went to configurations with the Snapdragon 888 Plus, considered one of the most powerful last year.

And the intermediaries?

Mostly dominated by Qualcomm, in this case with the Snapdragon 778G, the list has not received many changes since December last year, as the niche has not received relevant improvements or new processors. The performance leader is still the iQOO Z5, also from Vivo, with a generous score of 570,948.