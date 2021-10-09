List of Most Boy Group Album Sales in 2021, BTS and NCT Lead!

The increasing popularity is also directly proportional to the total sales of albums from this famous South Korean boy group.

Through data released by Gaon, showing 10 boy groups who managed to sell hundreds to millions of albums in just the time span from January 2021 to September 2021.

BTS, the flagship boy group from HYBE, has sold more than 6.2 million albums in 2021, which is followed by NCT Dream at 3.8 million albums.

In third place is NCT 127, who just finished promotions for ‘STICKER’, with total album sales of 2.6 million units.

Next in a row from fourth to tenth, TXT-1.8 million, Stray Kids-1.7 million, SEVENTEEN-1.6 million, EXO-1.495 million, ATEEZ-1.417 million, ENHYPEN-800 thousand and The Boyz -700 thousand.