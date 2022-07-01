List of levels of the Resident Evil game

The Resident Evil franchise was one of the longest-running and most successful franchises in video game history, and Capcom regularly released new installments. Most recently, Capcom unveiled its plans for the future of Resident Evil, confirming that the DLC for Resident Evil Village is in development later this year, and a full-fledged remake of Resident Evil 4 is in development and will be released in 2023.

Capcom has released many Resident Evil series games over the years, and most of them have turned out to be pretty good. In fact, most of the games in the main Resident Evil series are highly appreciated by both fans and critics, although there are some that did not meet expectations.

While fans are waiting for more information about the Resident Evil 4 remake, here is a list of levels that lists all the games of the main Resident Evil series released so far.

S-level

Resident Evil 2. The original Resident Evil coined the term “survival horror” and helped the genre become popular. The bar was set very high, but Capcom still managed to exceed expectations with Resident Evil 2. Resident Evil 2 allows players to immerse themselves in Raccoon City, overrun by carnivorous zombies and other unimaginable horrors, in the role of rookie cops Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, who is looking for her brother Chris. RE2 was a significant upgrade over the original game in almost all categories and remains a landmark release in the survival horror genre.

Resident Evil (2002) — Just six years after the release of the first Resident Evil, Capcom released a remake for the Nintendo GameCube. The remake of Resident Evil significantly improved the graphics of the original game and made the infamous Incident in the Mansion much scarier with the terrifying Lisa Trevor and zombies who won’t stay dead if players don’t burn their corpses. The Resident Evil remake is the perfect way to experience the original story, and thankfully it’s available on modern platforms thanks to the HD remaster, which adds upgraded controls and more.

Resident Evil 4. Most video game franchises figure out what works and stick to that plan throughout their existence, but director Shinji Mikami has taken Resident Evil in a bold new direction with Resident Evil 4. One of the most critically acclaimed and influential video games ever. In Resident Evil 4, Leon S. Kennedy embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue the president’s daughter. He presents the camera over his shoulder and speeds up the action significantly. The overall impact of RE4 on the Resident Evil franchise remains controversial, but there’s no denying the sheer craftsmanship.

Resident Evil 2 (2019) — Capcom has never been shy about remaking classic Resident Evil games, so it’s no surprise that it ended up doing the same for Resident Evil 2. The Resident Evil 2 remake is basically an exact recreation of the original 90s game. , but with great graphics that meet modern standards, and various settings to make the game better meet today’s expectations. The remake of Resident Evil 2 also made Mr. X much scarier, allowing him to ruthlessly pursue players almost everywhere they tried to get to, which led to a lot of unscripted, terrifying moments.

A-level

Resident Evil. Resident Evil, which started it all, remains a must-play game to this day. He sees S.T.A.R.S. Team Alpha exploring the dangerous Spencer estate in search of the missing Bravo team. What they discover is a mansion filled to the brim with zombies and other monsters, each of which is extremely deadly. There are certain aspects of the original Resident Evil that are not outdated in the same way as other games in the series, but it still remains a classic of the genre, and it’s worth playing, even though a remake is already available.

Resident Evil 7 — The Resident Evil franchise suffered from an identity crisis after Resident Evil 4 pushed it towards a more action-oriented direction. Resident Evil 7 was Capcom’s attempt to bring Resident Evil back to its roots in the survival horror genre, and this goal was extremely successful. Resident Evil 7 is a survival horror game that is very similar to the classic Resident Evil games, although the big difference lies in the first—person view and the increased desire to scare the player. One of the scariest Resident Evil games, if not the scariest, gamers won’t soon forget the horror inflicted on them by the Baker family.

B-level

Resident Evil 3: Nemesis — Capcom won gold with the first two Resident Evil games, so it was only natural that they started releasing another one as soon as possible. Resident Evil 3: Nemesis was not originally supposed to be the third main game of the Resident Evil series, and it shows, although it is still a great game in the series. In the game, the main character of RE1, Jill Valentine, explores Raccoon City, visiting places that players have already seen in Resident Evil 2.