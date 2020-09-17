List of games to be released with the Sony PS5

Sony announced the first-party game series that will be released at the same time as PlayStation 5. In addition, he explained some details about the PS4 versions of their special games and how the transition from the current generation to the next generation will work. In a blog post released after Sony announced the price of both consoles (the standard for $ 499.99 and the digital version without a disc drive for $ 399.99), Sony says it has six launch titles approved for the PS5 on November 12.

Here? S the full list, including pricing and confirmation for the first time that Sony intends to raise the price on some exclusive titles by $ 10 to a max of $ 69.99:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio)? Will be preloaded on PS5

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – $ 69.99

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – $ 69.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – $ 49.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition – $ 69.99

Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – $ 59.99

Note that this list does not include expected multi-platform games such as Fortnite (confirmed to be released with release for both PS5 and Xbox One X) and standard annual release games such as Call of Duty and Assassin’s Creed games, both of which are new. These games will arrive before or just after the release of the next generation consoles next November. Cross-generation versions of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 were also confirmed to be released on November 19, just one week after the PS5’s official launch abroad.

Sony has also confirmed that at least some of these games will be PS4 versions. It was the first time we heard that the company is committed to releasing games that support different generations, following some rumors that it will restrict most, if not all, first-party games to the PS5. Games that will see generational versions include not only Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy A Big Adventure, but also the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn sequel Horizon Forbidden West. This game has no exact release date beyond 2021 yet, but it is reassuring to know that PS4 owners who have not yet switched to PS5 will still enjoy it initially.

Sony has not yet announced a free upgrade commitment similar to Microsoft’s Smart Delivery program, which promises all first-party Xbox One games and a growing number of third-party games will see free upgrades to Xbox Series X / S versions. However, Sony’s blog post points out that regardless of whether you have a standard or digital PS5, the above-mentioned intergenerational versions will receive free upgrades.

The statement published by Sony regarding the issue and conveying the process is as follows:

Additionally, we know that the PS4 community will transition to PS5 at different times and we are happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our specials. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure and Horizon Forbidden West will also be released on PS4. While these three games are designed to take advantage of the PS5 and its unique next-generation features such as an ultra-high speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch. PS4 digital versions of the starter games include a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, while the PS4 disc versions of these games include a free upgrade on the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive.

The last sentence is remarkable: “PS4 disc versions of these games include free upgrades on PS5.” Here, for example, Spider Man: points to players who own PS4 disc versions of Miles Morales. Unless they purchase the PS5 version with disc drive, they will not be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free. This suggests that you must own the PS4 disc to prove your ownership. If you’re not sure which console you’re ultimately planning to buy, it’s a good idea to buy cross-generation games digitally.



