List of all the keyboard commands you may need

Even if you don’t use all the keyboard shortcuts on a daily basis, these WhatsApp Web commands for the computer are worth checking out

WhatsApp has become a widely used messaging application around the world and many users also use it in their browsers thanks to its PC solution, WhatsApp Web.

The Facebook-owned application allows users to use the messaging platform on their desktop or laptop computers using the WhatsApp Web feature that serves as a mirror of the mobile application.

You can connect your WhatsApp by scanning the QR code that will appear on your screen once you open the WhatsApp website.

Considering the use of the application in different areas, such as work or school. Users must wonder if they can use any shortcuts while chatting via WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web shortcuts

Here is a list of shortcuts that you can use on your computer to perform WhatsApp Web commands:

Create a new group by pressing Ctrl + Alt + N

Open your own WhatsApp profile by pressing Ctrl + Alt + P

Open WhatsApp settings by pressing Ctrl + Alt +,

Search your chats and messages by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + /

If you are looking for messages in the current chat, press Ctrl + Alt + F

If you want to archive a chat press Ctrl + Alt + E

If you want to mute the current chat, press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + M

You need help and want to contact technical support press Ctrl + Alt + Shift + H

Mark the current chat as unread by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + U

Delete the current chat by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Backspace

Open the last chat by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift + [

You can also open the following chat by pressing Ctrl + Alt + Shift +]