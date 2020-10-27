List of 21 Android apps and games that you should delete

We don’t stop, huh? We do not stop. Time and time again hackers try, and time and time again they manage to bypass the defenses of theoretically safe websites as befits the Google Play Store, the official Android app store. And is that after dealing with several applications infected by the Joker virus that steals money, here are 21 other apps found in the Play Store that carry malware.

HiddenAds adware

It was the team of experts from Avast, the company that created the famous homonymous antivirus, who have discovered another set of malicious applications on the Google Play Store. This time there are up to 21 program and game applications that have hidden adware-type malware, which is also part of the HiddenAds family.

According to SensorTower, a mobile app marketing intelligence and knowledge company, apps have been downloaded roughly 8 million times so far, putting 8 million users at risk. HiddenAds malware masquerades as a fun or useful app , but in fact according to Avast they exist to “publish intrusive ads outside the application. They also frequently hide their icons, so they cannot be removed, and they hide behind relevant-looking ads, making them difficult to identify. ”

Downloaded 8 million times

The apps have already been removed by Google, but here is the list so you can check that you don’t have any installed – if you do, you should delete it on the spot.

According to Jakub Vávra, Threat Analyst at Avast. “This time, users reported that they were targeted at advertisements promoting the games on YouTube. In September, we saw the spread of adware through TikTok. The popularity of these social networks makes them an attractive advertising platform, also for cybercriminals, to target a younger audience ”.

List of the 21 Android apps with Adware

Shoot Them

Crush Car

Rolling Scroll

Helicopter Attack – NEW

Assassin Legend – 2020 NEW

Helicopter Shoot

Rugby Pass

Flying Skateboard

Iron it

Shooting Run

Plant monster

Find Hidden

Find 5 Differences – 2020 NEW

Rotate Shape

Jump jump

Find the Differences – Puzzle Game

Sway man

Money destroyer

Desert Against

Cream Trip – NEW

Props Rescue



