List of 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) Winners

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) was completed on Sunday (6/12). BTS managed to wipe out all major awards or daesangs at the 2020 MAMA event.

BTS managed to bring home Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Last year, BTS also achieved the same thing.

MAMA 2020 won this year’s winner with a number of calculations by category.

The Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards categories will count as 30 percent of votes cast, 30 percent of jury counts, 20 percent of digital sales and 20 percent of offline album sales.

Meanwhile, the Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards obtained from 20 percent of votes entered, 40 percent of jury assessments, 30 percent of digital sales and 10 percent of offline album sales.

The tally for Album of the Year comes from 40 percent of the jury’s assessment, 60 percent of offline album sales.

The Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 categories counted 60 percent of votes entered, 20 percent of social media votes, and 20 percent of total music video views.

The following is the list of winners for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA):

Artist of the Year (Daesang) : BTS

Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS – Map of the Soul: 7

Song of the Year (Daesang): BTS – Dynamite

Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) : BTS

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weekly

Best Male Artist: Baekhyun

Best Female Artist : IU

Best Male Group : BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS – Dynamite

Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK – How You Like That

Best Dance Performance Solo : Hwasa – Maria

Best Vocal Performance Group : MAMAMOO – HIP

Best Vocal Performance Solo: IU – Blueming

Best Band Performance: DAY6 – Zombie

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico – Any Song

Best OST: Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)

Best Collaboration: IU – eight (Prod. & Ft. Suga)

Best of Next : CRAVITY

Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo : Jessi – NUNU NANA

Discovery of the Year : ATEEZ

Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10 : BLACKPINK, BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT

Best Stage : MONSTA X

Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official Hige Dandism

Best Asian Artist – Mandarin : GEM

Best Asian Artist – Thailand : Ink Waruntorn

Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian

Best Asian Artist – Vietnam : Binz

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze

Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou

Best New Asian Artist – Thailand : Milli

Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini

Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam : Amee

