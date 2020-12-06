List of 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) Winners

The 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) was completed on Sunday (6/12). BTS managed to wipe out all major awards or daesangs at the 2020 MAMA event.
BTS managed to bring home Album of the Year, Worldwide Icon of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. Last year, BTS also achieved the same thing.
MAMA 2020 won this year’s winner with a number of calculations by category.
The Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards categories will count as 30 percent of votes cast, 30 percent of jury counts, 20 percent of digital sales and 20 percent of offline album sales.
Meanwhile, the Song of the Year and Song Genre Category Awards obtained from 20 percent of votes entered, 40 percent of jury assessments, 30 percent of digital sales and 10 percent of offline album sales.
The tally for Album of the Year comes from 40 percent of the jury’s assessment, 60 percent of offline album sales.
The Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 categories counted 60 percent of votes entered, 20 percent of social media votes, and 20 percent of total music video views.
The following is the list of winners for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA):
- Artist of the Year (Daesang) : BTS
- Album of the Year (Daesang): BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
- Song of the Year (Daesang): BTS – Dynamite
- Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) : BTS
- Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
- Best New Female Artist: Weekly
- Best Male Artist: Baekhyun
- Best Female Artist : IU
- Best Male Group : BTS
- Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
- Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS – Dynamite
- Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK – How You Like That
- Best Dance Performance Solo : Hwasa – Maria
- Best Vocal Performance Group : MAMAMOO – HIP
- Best Vocal Performance Solo: IU – Blueming
- Best Band Performance: DAY6 – Zombie
- Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico – Any Song
- Best OST: Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)
- Best Collaboration: IU – eight (Prod. & Ft. Suga)
- Best of Next : CRAVITY
- Favorite Dance Performance – Female Solo : Jessi – NUNU NANA
- Discovery of the Year : ATEEZ
- Worldwide Fan’s Choice Top 10 : BLACKPINK, BTS, TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT
- Best Stage : MONSTA X
- Best Asian Artist – Japan: Official Hige Dandism
- Best Asian Artist – Mandarin : GEM
- Best Asian Artist – Thailand : Ink Waruntorn
- Best Asian Artist – Indonesia: Rizky Febian
- Best Asian Artist – Vietnam : Binz
- Best New Asian Artist: JO1
- Best New Asian Artist – Japan: Fujii Kaze
- Best New Asian Artist – Mandarin: Chin Siou
- Best New Asian Artist – Thailand : Milli
- Best New Asian Artist – Indonesia: Tiara Andini
- Best New Asian Artist – Vietnam : Amee
