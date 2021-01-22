List: know if your phone will receive Android 11

Launched a few months ago, the stable version of Android 11 arrived with several new features for users of the operating system, but not all, until now, have had the pleasure of venturing for the update, as only owners of certain devices have received it. So, what about the rest? How is it?

With information from Android Central, we set up a forecasting guide for several brands. Remember that availability may vary according to the manufacturer and the region, but that having a sense of how the process is going elsewhere helps to satisfy expectations here. Check out.

Samsung

The South Korean is sparing no efforts to land Android 11 in its solutions. It is expected that the devices below, if they do not already have the implementation, will receive One UI 3, based on the OS, in the coming months. As for the S9 series, it is good not to have any certainty.

Galaxy S10, S10 +, S10e, S10 Lite

Galaxy S20, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 FE

Galaxy S21, S21 +, S21 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, A32 5G

Xiaomi

The Chinese is running a closed beta test for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and is delivering a stable version to selected users in the Asian country. Unfortunately, there is still no update forecast for global consumers, but forum posts indicate that about 30 models will receive the news. See what they are:

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Mi 9T, Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, K30 Pro, K30, K30 5G, K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro, K20

Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Pro, Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro, 10X 5G

Redmi 9, 9C, 9A

POCO F2 Pro, X2, M2 Pro