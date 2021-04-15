Lisey’s Story: Stephen King’s book adaptation gets premiere date

Lisey’s Story: The new adaptation of the well-known writer, Stephen King, entitled Lisey’s Story, will have its first two episodes available on Apple TV + on June 4th. New episodes will follow every Friday for six weeks.

Adapted by King himself, who personally wrote all eight episodes, Lisey’s Story is described as “a deeply personal thriller” that follows Lisey Landon (played by Oscar winner Julianne Moore), who shared a deep and, at times, frightening intimacy with her husband, Scott (Clive Owen), a celebrated and successful writer – and full of secrets.

Two years after becoming a widow, Lisey must unravel the papers left by her husband in the office of the isolated house where the two lived. She will have to face Scott’s demons, embarking on a dangerous journey into the darkness he inhabited.

The series is based on the book LOVE: The Story of Lisey, released in 2006.

Lisey’s Story: More details on adapting Stephen King’s book to Apple TV +

In addition to the debut date, Apple TV + also released some images of the production.

King is working side by side with director Pablo Larraín on the scripts and the development of the story. The production will have additional content not seen in the original work.

In addition, the cast also includes Jennifer Jason Leigh as Darla, Joan Allen as Amanda, Dane DeHaan as Jim Dooley, Ron Cephas Jones as Professor Dashmiel and Sung Kang as Dan Beckman.

King, Moore and Larraín serve as executive producers on the project alongside JJ Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Juan de Dios Larraín.

Lisey’s Story will start streaming in June 4th. Be sure to check it out!