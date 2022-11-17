Lisandro Martinez w,Will Play For Argentina in The Match Against The UAE With a Score of 5:0 Before the World Cup

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez played a role for the Argentina national team in a friendly match against the UAE last night.

Albicelests won an outstanding victory with a score of 5-0, and there were only a few days left before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

🚨🇦🇷 Lisandro Martinez played the entire match, in which Argentina won 5-0 against the UAE. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/kYqE6L53On — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 16, 2022

Argentina scored goals thanks to Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, former United striker Angel di Maria, who scored twice, Lionel Messi and Joaquin Correa.

Martinez played the full 90 minutes, where his partner was Nicolas Otamendi in the center of the Argentine defense.

Martinez starts and plays the whole game, which is indicative of his position in Lionel Scaloni’s mindset.

It is likely that he will become a mainstay in the defense of the Argentine national team, which will leave another place in the center of defense between Otamendi and Cuti Romero from Tottenham.

Argentina is going to start its World Cup conquest against Saudi Arabia from Group C in about five days.

Argentina is considered one of the favorites of the tournament and one of the teams that can win the most coveted and prestigious football trophy.

To achieve this goal, Martinez will be of great importance.

The 24-year-old’s influence on United was such that Old Trafford fans broke out many times chanting “Argentina! Argentina! Argentina!” whenever the central defender is on the ball.

Martinez has endeared himself to United fans who have fallen head over heels in love with his aggressive defense and serious style of play.

I hope Martinez has had a great time with his national team and will help them on their way to winning the World Cup.