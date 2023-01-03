Manchester United may be close to a full squad ahead of today’s Premier League match against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Three players — Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot and Scott McTominay — are back in the fight, training with the team after Saturday’s game with Wolves.

Jaydon Sancho has also returned to Carrington, although he continues an individual fitness program and is unlikely to take part.

Dalot, who suffered a hamstring injury in Portugal’s quarter-final defeat by Morocco, is unlikely to rush back, and coach Eric ten Hag hinted that he is in no hurry to re-introduce him.

“We have to see. Both trained yesterday and today,” the manager said when asked if Martinez and McTominay would play.

“I am very optimistic that both of them can return to the squad.

“Diogo Dalot has also made good progress. We don’t want to take any chances with anyone because we know there are a lot of games ahead and we need a full squad to cover all the games.”

Martinez’s absence was due to a long break after the World Cup, so it is unlikely that he will have any health problems. However, the makeshift defense of Aaron Van Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malasia has not conceded a single goal in two games, so the coach can be patient and stick to them.

McTominay is likely to return to the bench, and even if he is fully fit, he probably won’t displace Christian Eriksen or Casemiro from a place in midfield, although Eriksen was unusually ineffective against Wolves.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford will almost certainly return to the starting line-up, having been on the bench for “internal disciplinary” reasons against the Midlands team.

Alejandro Garnacho is likely to give way, although Anthony was not impressed in that game.

Tom Heaton will almost certainly be the reserve goalkeeper, as Martin Dubravka left the club after being recalled by Newcastle United.