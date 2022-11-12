Lisandro Martinez Posts Heartfelt Message After Achieving World Cup Dream

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been officially confirmed as part of the Argentine delegation that will travel to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

The competition will start in just a few days, and Martinez will represent United in the Argentina national team.

Alejandro Garnacho, another Argentinian in the United team, has not been selected, but it is only a matter of time before the young star begins to participate more actively in the national team.

What does everyone think of the Argentina team for the 2022 World Cup? 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/P51MH3aNFb — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 11, 2022

Many consider Argentina to be the strongest contender for the most prestigious football competition in the star team, which is headed by seven-time winner of the Golden Ball Lionel Messi.

Martinez was delighted with the news of his choice and posted a heartfelt message on social media in which he acknowledged his well-deserved challenge.

The United central defender wrote: “I dreamed about it so much, I visualized it, I asked for it, I wanted it so much and I felt so much that today this huge dream that I had since childhood is coming true.”.

“I remember when my parents gave me a national team T-shirt and I was so happy that I was going to play ball next door, imagining that I was one of the players.”

He added: “I am eternally grateful to the most important people in my life who know that they are always in my heart! Let’s all unite and unite as never before. Let’s go to Argentina.”

Undoubtedly, Martinez will be the mainstay of Albiceletes during the tournament.

He and Tottenham defender Cuti Romero have created an incredible partnership for the national team and will become the backbone of the defenders.

Martinez has been nothing short of a brilliant player for the Red Devils and Argentina will benefit immensely from his services.

Let’s hope that the 24-year-old will make a positive contribution and help Argentina win the trophy.