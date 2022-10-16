Lisandro Martinez Is Great Despite Manchester United’s Disappointing Draw With Newcastle United

Manchester United were forced to settle for one point in the clash with Newcastle after the team failed to crack a determined Newcastle team.

The result was the first draw in the era of Eric ten Haga since he took the reins at Old Trafford.

United had 63% of possession compared to Newcastle’s 37%.

The Red Devils landed 15 shots on goal, and only two hit the target. On the other hand, the Magpies scored nine shots on goal, and as many as United hit the target.

Ten Hag’s wards made 508 passes with an 81% success rate. Eddie Howe’s team made 299 passes with 71% accuracy.

United’s outstanding player in the game, while many other stars were below par, was Lisandro Martinez.

The defender has been almost flawless since his arrival from Ajax and played great again against Newcastle.

Martinez won 100% of the tackles.

The Argentine made 66 touches of the ball and successfully found his teammates in 48 of 61 pass attempts.

The defender made an astounding seven ball returns during a personal defense masterclass with his usual accomplice Raphael Varane.

The 24-year-old has won 100% of his aerial duels, demonstrating his air dominance against Newcastle, who boast some of the tallest players in the league.

Martinez also made two crucial interceptions.

Statman Dave today: 93 tweets made

144 stats stated

87 images posted

0 correct opinions

0 games watched Job needed? 🍟🍟 — Six Hag 🔴🔰🍀 (@MANUTDSIGNSOME1) October 16, 2022

A central defender is someone who can hold his head high after a draw and say that he has fulfilled his duties. This is taking into account the midfield in front of him, which was constantly lost by the intermediaries of Newcastle.