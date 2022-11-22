Lisandro Martinez Admits Diego Maradona’s Influence on His World Cup Plans

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has admitted that the great Argentine footballer Diego Maradona has a strong influence both on him personally and on Albiceleste.

Maradona tragically passed away in November 2020, and just a few days before the anniversary of his death, Martinez paid tribute to one of the greatest athletes ever engaged in this sport.

Martinez, who has been called up to the Argentina national team, will try to help the team apply for the World Cup by winning tomorrow when they play Saudi Arabia.

The team, led by seven-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi, is considered one of the favorites in the fight for the most coveted football trophy.

Martinez remarked about his hero and football icon: “It’s still very sad that Diego left us so suddenly.

“The truth is that it was a very strong blow.

“Without a doubt, Diego should be in Qatar to cheer us up, be with us and support us. It’s hard, but we have to believe that he is with us in this place. We have to see it that way.”

The 24-year-old spoke delightfully about his time at United and in the Premier League.

Martinez praised the Premier League as one of the best in the world and a competition that made him a much better player than the one who moved from Ajax in the summer.

The United central defender reflected on how he realized his World Cup dream – an ambition he had cherished since childhood.

Martinez said that the Argentine national team was well prepared and was looking forward to the difficult tests that will surely arise at the competition.

With any luck, Martinez will play a crucial role in Lionel Scaloni’s plans and even become a world champion.