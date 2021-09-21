Lisa x “Money”, Exclusive Performance Video on Youtube

BLACKPINK Lisa’s song “Lalisa Manoban” broke YouTube records with her solo debut. In her second week of promotions, the interpreter will show off her dance skills with a video performance of the song “Money”, the b-side of her single album.

The Thai member of BLACKPINK entered the Billboard charts with the two songs that she prepared for her first solo project. “LALISA” became # 6 in digital sales of the week while “Money” ranked eighth.

Release date for Lisa’s “Money”

“Money” is a hip-hop/trap genre song performed in English. The song is available on Spotify, iTunes, and other platforms from Friday, September 10; but her video performance will premiere on Thursday 23 (Seoul time).