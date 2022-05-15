Lisa Vanderpump Claims Dorit Kemsley Lied about Not being Contacted during the Burglary: “Of course” I did

Two sides of the story? After Dorit Kemsley stated that she had never heard of the former star of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Lisa Vanderpump after her house was robbed, the native of England defended her heroine.

“Setting a record… Of course I turned to P.K.,” the 61-year-old Vanderpump tweeted on Saturday, May 14, referring to the husband of the current RHOBH star, Paul “PC” Kemsley. “And yes… after [the accident] not a word… from any of them… but that’s OK, I had pillars of support.”

The Vanderpump Rules personality, who was an OG housewife on RHOBH until her departure in 2019, came armed with receipts and shared an alleged text message exchange with the 54-year-old businessman.

“I am very sorry to hear about what happened,” Vanderpump allegedly wrote to P.K. “I am glad that you are all safe.

The 45-year-old reality TV star, for her part, hit the headlines during an appearance on Wednesday, May 11, on the program “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” when she stated that she had not heard “a word” from the restaurateur SUR in the restaurant. after the incident.

In October 2021, three men broke into Dorit’s home in Encino, California, while she and her two children—son Jagger, 8, and daughter Phoenix, 6—were sleeping. P.K. was not in London at the time.

“I was lying in bed and all the lights were off. My kids and I had just flown in from London, and we all had jet lag,” the Connecticut native recalled to Andy Cohen on Wednesday. “When I heard [my door] open, I hear that sound every night, Andy. So, I just thought: “OK, it’s [my kids coming into my room].” [The attackers] didn’t expect me to be at home. I had to tell them: “Take everything. I don’t care about anything [my material possessions]. Just don’t hurt my children.”

According to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department at the time, the suspects took Dorit’s handbags, jewelry and watches with “significant monetary losses,” after which they fled the scene in a black truck. Later, the incident was repeated at the premiere of the 12th season of the series “Bravo”, which aired on Wednesday, but her young children never found out about what happened.

“If there had been a different outcome, you know, when my children woke up and saw [what happened] — God forbid — probably everything would have been different, and I would not have returned to the cinema,” the fashion designer said exclusively. He told us in January. “They didn’t know anything. So I decided, you know, this is what I need to do, and it will help me. Instead of just sitting at home and wallowing in it. I want life to be as normal as possible. I wanted to, you know, continue my commitment to the show.”

Although Dorit did not respond to Saturday’s statements from Overserved alumni, the two have a storied history before Vanderpump’s departure from RHOBH. A graduate of Dancing with the Stars was accused of leaking to the press in 2018 a story that Dorit saved her puppy from Vanderpump dogs.

“I left [the show] because I was very, very, very unhappy and I didn’t like being called a liar,” Vanderpump told Us exclusively in March 2021. “Accusing me of selling stories when you never get stories to come out of my restaurants, you know, so that was such an insult to me. It was about my heart, it was about the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which was born out of complete compassion and my passionate project. I just thought: “I’m done with it.”