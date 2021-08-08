BLACKPINK the Movie: Lisa talks about her emotional scene included in the movie. Maknae Lisa confessed during BLACKPINK’s special live broadcast for the fifth anniversary of their group debut.

Lisa starred in one of the BLACKPINK The Movie scenes that most moved fans. About this shot, the K-pop idol spoke for the first time in the broadcast that her group made on VLive on the night of August 8 on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of their joint debut.

BLACKPINK’s VLive Special

Before the main anniversary day ends, the BLACKPINK members capped off their special date by connecting live with their fans.

In their activity, the female group tackled various topics, and one of the last was Lisa’s moving scene in BLACKPINK The Movie, a film that has been on the bill in different countries since August 4.

Thanks to Jennie’s initiative to share her surprise at witnessing Lisa’s state in that shot, the protagonist of this story was able to talk to her fans about it. Although she did not go into many details, she confessed to feeling really emotional when evoking those memories that led to her crying on the tape.

After opening up about her commented scene, the famous Thai woman had the understanding of her companions, mainly Jennie, who replied her answer with the phrase: “I am grateful that she speaks it and has more confidence about it.”

You can see the fragment of the VLive here.

Five years with BLACKPINK

Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jiso debuted as BLACKPINK on August 8, 2016. Five years later, they are the most representative girl group in K-pop and the current pop music scene in general.

“Boombayah” and “Whistle” were the singles with which they burst onto the scene and were successful from the start. Other of her most remembered hits are “Kill this love”, “DDU-DU DDU-DU”, “How you like that”, “Lovesick girls” and “Ice cream” (with Selena Gomez).