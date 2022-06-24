Lisa Rinna shares receipts of her apologies to Denise Richards: “I am deeply sorry for the way I treated you”

Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards. Shutterstock (2)

Apologize. Lisa Rinna has confirmed that she apologized to her former partner in the movie “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Denise Richards – and she has receipts confirming this.

“Have you apologized to Denise Richards?” — a fan asked the 58-year-old founder of Rinna Beauty during a question and answer session on her Instagram story on Thursday, June 23. on her comments about the “correspondence” with 51-year-old Richards on Wednesday, June 22, in the issue of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

A few hours later, the graduate of Days of Our Life shared a screenshot of her conversation in her Instagram story. “Denise, I’m really sorry for how I treated you during the show and during it,” Rinna wrote to her ex—girlfriend in October 2021. — I hope you are doing well, and I wish you and your family only the best. “.

In response , Richards wrote: “Thank you so much for your text. It means a lot [sic]. I hope you and your family are okay.”

The former Melrose Place star later explained that she didn’t want to share the lyrics during filming “because I thought it was personal,” but after watching the episode she decided it was important to “set a record.”

Although the “Wild Things” actress and Rinna were already longtime friends when Richards joined RHOBH in season 9, the couple had a public spat on the show after their fellow housewife Brandi Glanville claimed they were having an affair with Richards. (Richards categorically denies the charges, although the 48-year-old author of Drunk and Twitter claims that the incident did take place). stop talking about the alleged affair.

“You have to be true to yourself, and if you find out that your 20-year—old friend is a fake? Run,” Rinna wrote in her Instagram story in July 2020, along with several definitions of the word “fake,” all of which appeared to be directed at Richards. Richards left RHOBH amid the drama in August 2020, although she was still a topic of conversation among her former colleagues.

“Denise is not thrilled to have her name mentioned during the reunion or even this season,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2021. “She thinks the producers instigated a conversation between Garcel [Beauvais] and [Lisa] Rinna just to give them something dramatic to talk about.”

The insider adds, “She once joked, ‘Do I get paid for every time my name pops up?’ and she meant it. She thinks she should be paid if she is mentioned.”

Rinna, for her part, admitted for the first time that she regretted her behavior during an appearance in September 2021 on the program “Watch what Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” “I don’t like my behavior and the way I treated her,” she said at the time. “I was angry and cruel. I was too cruel. I was absolutely right, and I would like to atone for it.”