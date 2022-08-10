Lisa Rinna and daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin embody the matrix in leather looks from Yeezy Gap

Instagram/Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin; Courtesy of Lisa Rinna/Instagram; Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

An explosion from… the future? Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin embodied the Matrix in images from Kanye West’s Yeezy Gap collection.

The best moments of Lisa Rinna’s communication with other real housewives and family

The 59-year-old star of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and the 21-year-old model showed off identical black leather bodysuits and large metal sunglasses from the label in photos posted on Instagram on Tuesday, August 9.

Rinna shared a carousel of images with the caption “YZYGAP”, in which she poses in an elegant room, stretched out on the studio floor. For her part, Hamlin sulkily pouted in a series of selfies. The author of the book “Big, Fun, Sexy Sex” went barefoot to the shoot, and her daughter wore a pair of black Yeezy Foam running shoes.

The mother and daughter duo’s posts came after West’s ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and their daughters North and Chicago debuted similar ensembles via Instagram.

“YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ,” the 41-year-old reality TV star captioned a slideshow of photos on Instagram on Friday, August 4, from filming with her girls. In the first picture, Kardashian and 4-year-old Chicago pose in the same leather outfits and the same silver glasses as Rinna and Hamlin. Chicago sported a dress, and the Skims founder sported a jumpsuit with glove sleeves. 9-year-old North posed solo, wearing sunglasses over her curly hair.

The ups and downs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the years

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the 45-year-old West had applied to register the trademark “YZYSPLY” for retail stores. He also reinforced plans to expand the brand with new products, which may explain the futuristic sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

On June 29, West’s Mascotte Holdings, Inc. filed an application for registration of the trademark “YZYSPLY” for “retail stores, retail store services, as well as online ordering services and online retail store services available on the global computer network,” according to documents from the U.S. Patent Service. and the Trademark Office received by us.

See the Evolution of Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style: from Early August to the present day

Read the article

The application also suggests that the Chicago native may eventually introduce blazers, ski clothes, sports headbands, aprons, scarves, underwear, raincoats, baby bibs and more under his favorite label.

Amelia Gray Hamlin Courtesy of Amelia Gray Hamlin/Instagram

Rapper “Power” released his first Yeezy collection in 2015, offering a selection of jackets, leggings, biker shorts and earthy dresses. The collection also includes cool Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and lots of PVC heels that are still in fashion.

West has since expanded his brand, announcing a 10-year contract with Gap in 2020. The first batch of the hitmaker Yeezy Gap presented a pale blue unisex coat made of recycled nylon material. Only a handful of fans were able to buy outerwear, as it was sold out within a few hours.