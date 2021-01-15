Lisa Kudrow shares news about HBO Max special meeting

Recall that the Friends special was originally planned to air earlier this year or late last year but was delayed by HBO Max when they were unable to film it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out shortly before production took place.

In turn, Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe Buffay will appear in the special alongside her Friends co-stars Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

On the other hand, Lisa Kudrow revealed to Rob Lowe that the special would be shot in early spring. She also reiterated that, unlike many of the pandemic-themed reunion shows that have sprung up since March, Friends is not a scripted production; it’s just the first time the actors have all filmed together since the show went off the air.

“It’s different facets; some bundles of stuff already recorded,” Kudrow explained.

“I don’t know, at all. I really don’t know, but I’ve already done a pre-production, so we’re definitely going to do it, because I’ve already filmed something,” the actress admitted.

On the other hand, the actress confesses that apparently it will not only be recorded in Central Perk, but also in other sets of the series in which she has not been since the Friends program aired. Also during the month of November, Warner Bros set a filming date in March for the Friends reunion special.

Over the summer, reports surfaced that revealed Courteney Cox was a motivating factor for his co-stars to sign up for the special with the entire cast gathering at his Malibu beach house to discuss it all.

Dinner was probably supposed to be a night to remember, but things quickly took shape. Executives at WarnerMedia had discussed the plans with Cox earlier that day. Once they laid out her vision for service, they let the actress’s welcoming atmosphere and the power of nostalgia do the rest.

Let’s not forget that Cox has never shied away from dipping her feet into a bit of Friends nostalgia; When she headlined Cougar Town, a sitcom by Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Scrubs’ Kevin Biegel, there were episodes that included guest appearances by Aniston and Perry.

Likewise, Aniston and Perry’s appearances were riddled with inside jokes that were made lightly by the Friends connection and annoyed by the actors because of their shared history. That being said, all 236 episodes of Friends are currently available on HBO Max.