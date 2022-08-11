Lisa Kudrow recalls how Jerry Seinfeld told her, “Welcome” to the success of “Friends” amid the excitement around “Seinfeld”

Steal everyone’s attention? Lisa Kudrow told about how she ran into Jerry Seinfeld at a party in the 90s and was stunned when the star of “Seinfeld” took partial responsibility for the huge success of “Friends”.

“I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said: “Please,” Kudrow, 59, told The Daily Beast in an article published on Wednesday. August 10. “I said: “Why, thank you… what?”

According to the California native, Seinfeld, now 68, told her: “You will come for us in the summer, please.”

While “Friends,” which premiered in 1994 and ran until 2004, originally followed the Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser sitcom “Crazy About You,” Kudrow explained that the NBC comedy didn’t “explode” until the following summer, when it was staged after reruns of “Seinfeld.”

“Don’t belittle anything, neither the writing of Friends, nor the cast, nor how good Friends really are,” said Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffe for all 10 seasons of the series. “But in the first season, our ratings were just fine.”

“Friends” may have gotten a boost in the 90s from other NBC sitcoms that came before it, but they continue to live on today. In January, Romy and Michelle’s high school reunion star revealed that her son, 24-year-old Julian, was surprised at how good the show was after finally watching it himself.

“He called me and said, ‘So I’ve just watched the first two episodes.’ It’s really good, Mom,” she said of a conversation during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” that occurred when a USC graduate was sick with COVID-19. “I said, ‘Thank you.’ He said: “Can I ask you a few questions about this?” I was like, “Yes!” I almost cried. I didn’t think anyone in my family liked this show.”

Kudrow, who called this moment “the most exciting,” said that Julian, whom she shares with her husband Michael Stern, continued to watch the entire series, surprising her when he told her why he found the show so humorous.

“He said, ‘This is actually very funny. I mean, the guys are really funny,” Kudrow told 48—year-old host Meyers. However, after the “Opposite Sex” star was clearly offended, Julian admitted that her character, Phoebe, was also “very funny.”

“Never in my life have I wanted to tell my child like: “Fuck you!” I mean, I thought I didn’t say that,” she joked, adding: “You don’t have to be a fan. You don’t have to like what I’m doing. But don’t… be so humiliating!”