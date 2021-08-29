Lisa Keeps Thrilling BLINK With Teasers From Lalisa

Lisa has released a new promotional poster for Lalisa and BLINK can no longer wait for the premiere of her album. Lalisa is the name for BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s upcoming solo single album, fans haven’t stopped supporting her and she still wants to generate more excitement and anticipation with teasers for her release.

This 2021 has been full of euphoria for BLINK, as BLACKPINK celebrated its fifth anniversary in a big way and with many surprises for its fandom; One was the new release solo of Lisa, by which all fans can not wait.

And it is that BP as a whole shines with great intensity, but alone, the idols also have many talents and abilities that will end up delighting us and making their fanbase grow; We have already heard Rosé and Jennie with their solo work and we can’t wait any longer for Lisa.

When can we hear Lisa’s debut solo? It is very little left and the idol still causes excitement with new teasers that keep racing BLINK’s heart and showing all her love for BLACKPINK and its members.

BLACKPINK’S LISA RELEASES NEW POSTER FOR LALISA

Through BLACKPINK’s official Twitter account, Lisa released a new poster to promote her upcoming release, it’s her debut solo, titled ‘Lalisa’ premieres on September 10 and BLINK can’t wait any longer to hear it.

This solo debut is already breaking pre-sale records and we can’t wait to hear it and enjoy all of Lisa’s talent for music.

