Lisa got revenge for Kanye West’s comment about her body

Waking up every morning and finding Kanye West in the headlines has become commonplace these days. The legendary rapper and fashion designer is also the king of controversy, who likes to share everything on social networks, whether it’s his views on something or his claims against someone. Even if the consequence of this will be the blocking of his accounts.

Just like he recently posted screenshots of his chat with Tremaine Emory on Instagram. Or when he talked about parenting issues with Kim Kardashian in an interview. But it seems that Ye is not going to stop, because he once again touched the singer. However, this time he definitely has to face a serious opponent, since Lizzo knows how to avenge West’s comment about her body.

Lizzo responded to Kanye West’s comment about her body

Lizzo reacted with a striking remark to Kanye West, who recently commented on the structure of her body. The Grammy-winning singer reacted like a truly confident woman because she is a queen. As we’ve seen, the 34-year-old rapper looks amazing in any outfit she wears.

During the show in Toronto, Lizzo made it clear that her voice has the same power as her songs. She addressed the audience about the bodyshaming that Kanye West arranged for her in an interview. Although she didn’t mention it directly to Ye, she proudly spoke out against people questioning her life choices.

“I feel like everyone in America got my fucking name in their fucking mouths for no fucking reason. *** g reason,” said the Hustlers star. Moreover, the singer added: “I’m doing my fat black beautiful thing.”

For people who don’t know the whole story, it all started with the owner of Yeezy, who talked about obesity propaganda in a conversation with Tucker Carlson. Singer Donda 2 attacked Lizzo, saying that being overweight is bad for health when people perceive it in a positive light. “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, bots… on Instagram,” Kanye West said.