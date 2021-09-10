Lisa Debuts As Soloist In New MV, What Does Lalisa Say In English?

Lisa thrilled all fans with her great talent and Lalisa’s premiere. Lisa’s debut solo is here and the lead single already has its own video in English, do you know what it means in English? Here we tell you the details of the lyrics.

The time has come to meet the third individual project within BLACKPINK and this time it is the Thai singer’s turn to present her own color and musical style to the fans. After a long wait, Lisa premiered her solo MV under the name of Lalisa and although the expectations were high, she was in charge of exceeding them all.

The MV has a powerful vibe where we see the rapper of YG Entertainment show its many qualities, from the vocal abilities to their great style, strength and visuality.

This is a song full of confidence and perfect for a solo debut, but if you want to discover the message behind the song then read on.

BLACKPINK: LALISA LYRICS

[Intro]

You know just from looking at my back

When it gets dark, the light shines pink

When the bright light wakes me up

I shake up the world (Hey)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What’s my name? What’s my name? (Hey)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What’s my name? What’s my name?

[Verse 1]

I empty my head completely

And burn the loud emotions

Burn burn burn

I’m the champagne that’ll quench your thirst at that moment

Sip, sip, drink me up

Yes, lift up my body higher

Want you to ring the alarm

Tell it to the world, kiss my name

[Chorus]

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want? the loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

[Verse 2]

Baby, get the megaphone, put it on speaker

I said I can’t hear you, so you need to speak up

Put that shit on stereo, everyone else on very low

Protect it like a barrier, promise there’s nothing scarier

Than me if anybody coming gunnin’ for my man

Gonna catch a case, gun up in my hand

Bam, bam, bam, hit after hit though

Rocks in my wrist, so I call ’em the flintstones

Ring the alarm

Tell it to the world, kiss my name

[Chorus]

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

[Bridge]

I’m incomparable, you gon’ still love me

Nonetheless

You gon’ still love me

You need some L-A-L-I-S-A

Remember my name that’s standing right in front of you

Love you some L-A-L-I-S-A

[Verse 3]

You cannot see me, even though I show you all my ways

From Thailand to Korea, and now here, went for the throat

Being the greatest of all time ain’t fantasy (No)

Jet black and pink crown belongs to we (BLACKPINK!)

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, I am standing above the sky

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, they want me

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, catch me if you can

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa

[Chorus]

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Call me, “Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me” (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

Very soon Lisa will be on American television presenting her new song, do you want to see the show? We tell you when and how to do it.