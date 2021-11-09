Lisa Becomes the Longest Female K-Pop Idol Perched on the ‘Billboard Hot 100’ with ‘MONEY’

The youngest member of the BLACKPINK girl group again added to her ‘collection‘ of achievements with one of her debut songs, ‘MONEY’. The song ‘MONEY’ which is part of Lisa’s debut album, ‘LALISA‘ was last at position 90 on the ‘Billboard Hot 100′.

Renewed on November 9, 2021, Lisa’s song ‘MONEY’ is still holding out this week by occupying position 93.

This makes Lisa the longest-lasting K-Pop idol on the ‘Billboard Hot 100′ chart throughout history.

Meanwhile, ‘MONEY‘ has also become the most listened to K-Pop solo singer’s song on the well-known music platform Spotify.