Lisa and Jisoo dance NUNU NANA alongside Jessi

BLACKPINK and Jessi are promoting their latest singles, and meeting at music shows allowed them to dance together.

Lovesick Girls’ promotions continue, the girls from BLACKPINK have started performing during TV shows and have already taken first prize for their latest tune. Jessi is another of the stars who was present and the idols did not hesitate to share a moment together while doing some dance steps.

Since its premiere, Lovesick Girls began to climb the music charts, and live performances have given Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie the chance to showcase their talents and earn some accolades.

While on Inkigayo’s music show, the idols caught up with Jessi, the rapper who hasn’t stopped receiving positive reactions for NUNU NANA.

BLACKPINK AND JESSI HAVE FUN DANCING OFF STAGE

The PNation singer shared the photos that captured their interaction with Jisoo and Lisa on her Instagram account, adding the description

JESSI and #BLACKPINK in your area

In the stills, the three idols are seen posing for the camera and also performing the popular dance move that accompanies the NUNU NANA chorus. Did you like this interaction?

BLACKPINK is about to premiere their documentary with Netflix, know all the details about this production and enjoy the story of the YG Entertainment girls.



