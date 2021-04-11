Liquid Lens: The technology that scratches the classic camera

Liquid lens Xiaomi recently launched the Mix Fold model, which users have been eagerly waiting for. This device, which is a new member of the Mix series, has managed to attract attention with its features and foldable design. The phone also made a name for itself with its liquid lens technology. So what is liquid lens technology? How is it different from cameras in other devices? Here is everything you need to know …

Liquid lens technology, which is used for the first time in a smartphone with the Mix Fold model, actually has a history of 10 years. In fact, he has been working on this in many sectors in the field of camera for years. However, with the Mix Fold model, Chinese phone manufacturer Xiaomi was the first company that managed to implement liquid lens technology in the mobile industry.

Advantage of liquid lens technology

Liquid lens, which is shown as the future technology for smartphones, is very different from other lenses in terms of the way it works. Normally, conventional camera systems work mechanically on phones and DSLRs. For example, when trying to get a subject closer while using a DSLR, you must first change the lens. In this process, it emerges with the functioning of the physical mechanism.

In addition to the DSLR camera, smartphones also get support from auxiliary sensors for zooming in on distant objects. For example, to shoot a subject at 20 meters, you must use a telephoto lens. Either way, the process is long and tedious. However, liquid lens technology eliminates this problem. In short, efforts such as changing the lens, zooming in or out, finding depth of field find a simple solution with a liquid lens.

You need to change lenses on your phone or DSLR camera for focal lengths in different shooting conditions. However, with liquid lens technology, it is possible to do such operations in one go. Because this lens, which has a working mechanism like eye structure, eliminates the need for auxiliary sensors with its capabilities. As you can see, many physically performed processes can be performed inside a lens thanks to this technology.

Thanks to the liquid used in liquid lens technology, the work of different lenses is done at once. With this lens, you can take a long distance or a nearby object on the same sensor if you wish. Compared to other lenses, this technology is both more useful and much more practical.

How does it work?

Unlike traditional camera system, liquid lenses use electricity to change the focal length. This is the secret behind the speed of these lenses. The mechanism that works by combining electricity and water allows you to take better photos quickly.

So what are the differences that distinguish liquid lenses from conventional optical lenses? As we mentioned above, camera systems used today are generally supported by physical mechanisms. These lenses are equipped with glass material and have a constant radius of curvature. Liquid lenses are; They are small cells that contain an optical grade fluid that is a mixture of water and oil. This lens, which has a similar structure like the human eye, can change its shape and switch to different curvatures and focal lengths. Liquid lenses, on the other hand, are much faster than other lenses in finding depth of field and focusing on the object. Due to its construction, this lens can best capture the object even when moving. In this way, it increases the performance in fast photo shoots.

He has been working on liquid lens technology for many years. However, no manufacturer other than Xiaomi has yet to implement this technology. But there are reports that future models will be equipped with liquid lenses. For example, it is stated that the Huawei P50 series, whose launch date is shown as the closest, will be equipped with this technology.