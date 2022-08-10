Lions Player Contacted Matthew Stafford: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

It’s been over a year since Matthew Stafford left the Detroit Lions and joined the Los Angeles Rams, but he’s still respected in Michigan. That’s probably why one Lions player turned to him for permission to wear his old number on a T-shirt.

Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams revealed this week that he contacted Stafford via text message to get permission to wear his jersey number 9. Considering he officially made this change via Instagram, it looks like Stafford has given his blessing.

Stafford wore No. 9 from 2009 to 2020, during which he became the Lions’ best passer ever, leading them to the playoffs several times. When he left, they called in Detroit to have the number deleted.

But for the most part, fans respect Williams’ desire to wear the number 9. Some tweet and express confidence that the former receiver from Alabama will wear it well.:

Expectations for the Detroit Lions this season are not necessarily high. Last year they had just 3-13-1—the second worst record in the NFL.

But there is a lot of optimism that they can achieve great success this year. Last year they were competitive in more than half of their games, despite their record.

If one of their players can channel the efforts that Matthew Stafford put in on a regular basis, they can make a noise this year.

Should the Lions retire at number 9?