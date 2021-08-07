Lionel Messi’s Departure From Barcelona Burned Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi, who parted ways with Barcelona years later, ruined Cristiano Ronaldo’s plans. Lionel Messi official departure of Barcelona from Barcelona has become the most important topic of the last days in world football.

Transfer claims for the Argentine star, who ended his nearly 20-year career in Barcelona, ​​started without slowing down. While allegations were made that many world-famous clubs will add Messi to their squad, another world-famous star Cristiano Ronaldo future may also be affected by the fate of Messi.

Spanish AS Newspaper carried the transfer claim that will affect the future of the Argentine star and Ronaldo at the same time.

IF MESSI COME MBAPPE WILL BE REVIEWED

According to the information in the news, French giant PSG, which is seen as the most serious candidate in the transfer of Messi, gave up the annual salary of 40 million euros to add the Argentine star to its staff. PSG, which has top stars such as Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Neymar and Mbappe, has sacrificed Mbappe to add Messi to its staff.

The French giant aims to sell Kylian Mbappe, which Real Madrid has been trying to recruit for 2 seasons but failed, to the Spanish team for 150 million euros and to raise funds for the cost of Messi’s transfer. It has been stated that Real Madrid is also willing to complete the transfer of Mbappe to the desired amount.

RONALDO’S PLANS FAIL

It was stated that the realization of these transfers in world football will negatively affect the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was noted that Ronaldo, who does not want to continue his way in Juventus and is expected to be transferred to one of PSG and Real Madrid, will be difficult to transfer to the teams he wants after Messi leaves Barcelona.

It was stated that Ronaldo, whose contract with Juventus will expire in 2022, is following the developments closely.

1 BILLION EURO OFFER

On the other hand, it was claimed that Qatar Club Al Sadd offered 34-year-old Messi a 3-year contract and 1 billion euros in return. However, it has not yet been revealed how Lionel Messi responded to this offer.

While the news that Lionel Messi was approaching Paris Saint-Germain step by step, kept the heat all over the world, it was claimed that the owner of Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, also stepped in for the transfer of the Argentine star. However, it was emphasized that Chelsea’s transfer of Messi is highly unlikely.

MESSI STATEMENT FROM POCHETTINO

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Mauricio Pochettino answered questions about this at the pre-season press conference. Pochettino had confirmed that the club was taking a keen interest in the situation.

Pochettino said: “The club is working, we are analyzing all the possibilities. We have seen what happened with Messi. Our only goal right now is to start the league with a win against Troyes. Our president continues to work to improve the team. If we add Messi to our squad, it does not mean that Mbappe will leave the team. ” used the phrases.